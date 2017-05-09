Home / Latest News /
VIDEO: Teen girl shows up for prom in coffin
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:33 a.m.
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. — A New Jersey high school student who hopes to become a funeral director has surprised her classmates by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin.
Megan Flaherty said she mainly wanted to have fun while attending Pennsauken High School's junior prom Saturday. The 17-year-old said she checked with her date to make sure he had no reservations about her plans.
Flaherty's open coffin slid out of the back a hearse. She then stepped out of the coffin on the hand of her date and smiled as other prom goers looked on in amazement.
Photos and video of Flaherty's entrance have become an online topic.
Many commenters seem to like the entrance, with some joking Flaherty was "drop dead gorgeous." But others said her actions were insensitive and tasteless.
