WATCH: Woman videotapes kangaroo grabbing girl at animal park
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:40 a.m.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A woman says her 9-year-old daughter was attacked by a kangaroo at an animal park in Alabama, and she's got video to prove it.
Jennifer White says the animal grabbed her daughter Cheyenne and bit her on the head during a visit Saturday at Harmony Park Safari near Huntsville, Ala.
White told WAFF-TV that she shot video that shows a kangaroo reaching through the holes of a large fence to grab the girl by the hair.
The girl now has more than a dozen stitches in her head.
No one from the park returned a phone call Tuesday from The Associated Press, and the TV station said a park employee declined comment.
The video shows a warning sign that says "I bite" on the kangaroo's enclosure.
YoungHog says... May 9, 2017 at 12:05 p.m.
when it says ... I BITE on the warning.. the 9 year old should read
