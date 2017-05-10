Home / Latest News /
Police: After 4 force their way into Arkansas motel room, guest fires shot that injures 2
This article was published today at 11:30 a.m.
A motel guest in Arkansas fired a shot that injured two people, one seriously, after they and two others forcibly entered his room, police said.
The Hot Springs Police Department responded around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday after an officer in the area heard a gunshot coming from the Econo Lodge at 1204 Central Ave. in Hot Springs.
Darrell Lane Johnson, 59, and Marie Watson, 58, both of Newark, Texas, were staying in a room at the motel when Johnson heard a knock at the door, according to a news release.
Johnson answered the door, at which point he was struck in the face by one assailant, police said.
Four people — Brandon Folsom, 30; Bobby Jack Smith, 29; Jakota Jack Clay, 29; and Autumn Folsom, 26 — then knocked Johnson down, the release states.
Police said Johnson, who was holding a handgun, fired a shot that struck Brandon Folsom and Smith.
Smith was transported to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Hot Springs in good condition. Brandon Folsom fled the scene with Autumn Folsom and was transported by private vehicle to the hospital, where he remained as of Wednesday in serious condition, according to authorities.
Autumn Folsom and Clay were both arrested on charges of aggravated residential burglary and third-degree battery, police said. Clay, who led officers on a foot pursuit, was also arrested on “several outstanding felony warrants,” the release states.
Both remained at the Garland County jail as of Wednesday morning without bond, records show.
Smith and Brandon Folsom are expected to be arrested on similar charges after their release from the hospital.
YoungHog says... May 10, 2017 at 12:18 p.m.
titleist ?? where are thou..
BetterSkier says... May 10, 2017 at 12:20 p.m.
Jakota Clay's FB profile is good for a laugh "tryin not to get shot at...". How funny is that!
Popsmith says... May 10, 2017 at 12:28 p.m.
Probably more to this story.
