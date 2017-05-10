Amazon fires a shot in shipping war

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. threw a jab at Amazon.com earlier this year when it began offering free, two-day shipping without a membership fee for online orders of $35 or more.

It's no surprise Amazon is punching back.

The competition between the retail giants continued after Amazon quietly lowered its free shipping threshold for shoppers who don't subscribe to Amazon Prime -- its subscription-based service -- by $10 to $25 this month. It's the second time this year that Amazon has lowered the minimum purchase requirement for non-Prime members after previously dropping the amount from $49 to $35 in February.

Amazon outlined the new policy on the company's shipping options page but has not commented publicly. Orders of at least $25 on eligible items will be delivered for free within five to eight days, according to Amazon's website.

The service is in addition to unlimited, two-day free shipping for Amazon Prime customers who pay an annual membership fee of $99.

"Amazon's latest move certainly dispels the myth that Wal-Mart is engaged in a one-way game of catch-up," said Carol Spieckerman, a retail consultant and president of Spieckerman Retail. "Clearly, Amazon is feeling the heat and not taking anything for granted."

Wal-Mart has taken an aggressive approach to improving its digital capabilities under U.S. e-commerce chief Marc Lore, who joined the company as part of the $3.3 billion acquisition of Jet.com.

The Bentonville-based retailer's move to free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or more covers more than 2 million products, according to the company. It was one of the first e-commerce initiatives unveiled by Wal-Mart after Lore's arrival and also eliminated ShippingPass, the company's Prime-like subscription service that was introduced in 2015.

Wal-Mart's pickup discount program, which offers customers a discount on items purchased online if they agree to pick up purchases at one of its 4,700 stores, was unveiled last month as well. The click-and-collect discount initially applied to 10,000 online-only items denoted on the company's website, but will increase to 1 million products by the end of June.

"This is a competitor which is doing so many crazy things," Sucharita Mulpuru, an independent retail analyst, said of Amazon and Wal-Mart's aggressive response under Lore. "You have to do some pretty crazy things to compete effectively and maintain your share. Ultimately, the consumer benefits."

Mulpuru said a $25 minimum purchase to qualify for free shipping for non-Prime customers is nothing new for Amazon. The company had previously set $25 as the minimum for free shipping before raising it the past few years.

Amazon's return to $25 comes right after Target Corp. raised the minimum to qualify for free shipping to $35.

Target had offered free shipping on orders of $25 or more since early 2015 before increasing the amount by $10.

"I do think that, by creating layers of shipping schemes, each featuring various price barriers and delivery time frames, retailers run the risk of over-complicating their propositions," Spieckerman said. "Traditionally, Amazon's rather straightforward approaches have been a strength so it should think twice before adding new offerings in a tit-for-tat response to Wal-Mart.

"At the same time, retailers need to present options that address both price and convenience since shoppers can give weight to one or the other depending on any number of factors."

