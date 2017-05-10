1 Arkansas man killed, another injured in motorcycle wreck; both riders thrown from vehicle

An Arkansas man was killed and another man injured after both were thrown from a motorcycle in a wreck in Craighead County Tuesday night, police said.

A 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on West Parker Road south of Washington around 10:25 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The motorcycle left the roadway, and both riders were thrown from the vehicle, police said.

The driver, 42-year-old Shawn Mahan of Jonesboro, was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, the report said.

Bethard Arender, 42, of Cash was reportedly injured in the wreck.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time, police said.

At least 169 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.