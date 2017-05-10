Arkansas woman arrested on 3rd DWI charge after vehicle found parked in middle of road

An Arkansas woman was charged Monday with her third drunken-driving offense after she was found inside a vehicle parked in the middle of the road, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Lisa Gale Baggett, 38, of Hot Springs was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit, the paper reported.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, deputies were sent to a suspicious vehicle on Indian Springs off Malvern Avenue and found Baggett parked in the middle of the road, according to an arrest affidavit. She was behind the wheel, and the keys were on the center console, police said.

Baggett reportedly began cursing and slurring her words. She smelled of intoxicants and registered a 0.29 percent blood alcohol content, police said.

Baggett was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated in July 2012 and April 2015, both in Hot Springs, the paper reported.

She was booked into Garland County jail around 10:30 p.m. Monday and was a $2,000 bail was set.

A court date is scheduled for May 23.