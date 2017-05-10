Robber holds 3 at gunpoint, steals cash from Little Rock gas station, police say

A robber held three people inside a Little Rock gas station at gunpoint before stealing cash from the register and safe Tuesday night, police said.

Officers were called to the Mapco gas station at 8818 Kanis Road around 9:40 p.m. after the alarm went off, according to a police report.

An employee told police that he and two other people had been held at gunpoint by a male assailant in a blue hoodie with a red bandana over his face.

The gunman entered the store, put the weapon in the employee's face and demanded money from the register and safe, the report said.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber fled east toward Michael Court, the employee said.

No suspects were listed on the report.