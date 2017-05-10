Arrest made after 4 fires set in Little Rock area, police say

Authorities have arrested a 28-year-old Little Rock man after firefighters responded to several fires in the same neighborhood in about a 45-minute span Tuesday night.

Billy Ray Harrell faces four counts of felony arson after "numerous" eyewitnesses identified him as the person who lit four fires, causing more than $100,000 in combined damage, according to a Little Rock Police Department arrest report.

Firefighters were called to four fires north of Cantrell Road and west of University Avenue in the Heights neighborhood, said Capt. Jason Weaver, a Fire Department spokesman.

The fires appeared "suspicious in nature" given the timeline and their proximity to one another, he said Tuesday evening.

Fires were reported that night in the 6900 block of Skywood Road, the 6500 block of Brentwood Road, the 2100 block of Durwood Road and a wooded area near Kings Row Drive, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

No injuries were reported.

Harrell was arrested about 10:15 p.m. in the 7900 block of west Illinois Street, the report said.

He remained in the Pulaski County jail Wednesday morning with bail not yet set.