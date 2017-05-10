Police: Assailant tells clerk 'It's over for you' during robbery of North Little Rock convenience store

A North Little Rock convenience store clerk was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, police said.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded around 9:10 p.m. to the AGC Food Mart at 2910 E. Broadway, according to a report.

The robber reportedly pulled out a semi-automatic handgun at an employee and said, “It’s over for you,” at which point the worker placed a cash register drawer on the counter.

Police said the assailant was able to leave with an undisclosed amount of money.

Surveillance video from the convenience store showed the robber entering the gas station behind another customers, taking the money and fleeing into an alleyway.

Officers were unsuccessful in attempting to locate the robber, according to the report.

Authorities described the assailant as a black male who stands between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build.

He wore a black hoodie, black jeans and red shoes at the time and had a bandana covering the bottom of his face, police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.