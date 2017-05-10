Not Phoenix serial killer, suspect asserts

PHOENIX -- A former city bus driver suspected in a string of nine deadly shootings that spread fear in Phoenix declared "I'm innocent" as residents of the terrorized neighborhoods Tuesday expressed both relief over the arrest and frustration that it took so long.

Aaron Saucedo, 23, spoke up during a brief court appearance late Monday night after his arrest on suspicion of being the killer dubbed the Serial Street Shooter. A judge ordered him held without bail.

Police say Saucedo killed nine people and carried out 12 shootings from August 2015 to July 2016, gunning down victims after dark as they stood outside their homes or sat in their cars. Most of the killings were in a Hispanic neighborhood.

Police gave no details on a motive. Saucedo knew only the first victim, and the other killings were random, authorities said.

Because of the shootings last summer, some residents stayed inside after dark. Others were afraid to come forward because many are illegal aliens or don't have their paperwork in order.

Immigration arrests at border decline

WASHINGTON -- The number of people arrested after being caught trying to enter the United States from Mexico without authorization declined again in April, a likely sign that fewer people are trying to cross the border illegally.

The Homeland Security Department reported Border Patrol arrests fell to 11,129 in April, compared with 12,196 in March. That's the lowest level in more than 17 years.

President Donald Trump has highlighted the falling numbers as a sign that his tough approach on immigration is working. Trump's anti-immigration rhetoric and more aggressive enforcement of immigration laws may be discouraging people from crossing illegally.

Arrests at the border plummeted soon after Trump took office. The relatively modest difference between the March and April figures suggest that the decreases may be leveling off.

Slain SEAL's position in raid clarified

The U.S. Navy SEAL who was killed last week in Somalia was moving alongside -- not behind, as the Pentagon initially said -- Somali security forces approaching a complex inhabited by al-Shabab militants when the insurgents opened fire, U.S. military officials said Tuesday.

Kyle Milliken, a 38-year-old senior chief petty officer, died Friday during the mission in support of Somali army forces fighting al-Shabab. Two other Americans, including a Somali-American interpreter, were wounded when they came under fire during the mission about 40 miles west of Mogadishu, the capital.

Navy SEALs were in Somalia for "an advise, assist and accompany mission," and Defense Department officials said that Somali forces were to have led the operation, with U.S. forces hanging back.

Pentagon officials had first said that U.S. advisers had stayed behind while Somalis carried out the raid.

But Brig. Gen. David Furness, commander of the military's task force for the Horn of Africa, said Tuesday that U.S. and Somali forces were traveling together in a single group when they came under fire. No Somali forces were hit.

Still, Furness said, with the word "'accompany,' it's tough to judge." He and other military officials said that U.S. troops would have fallen back before the group reached its target area.

In the end, no one reached the area because the mission was aborted after insurgents opened fire on the Americans and Somalis. Pentagon officials said the threat was "neutralized," but by then, Milliken and the two others had been shot.

More frat members arraigned in death

BELLEFONTE, Pa. -- Eight more members of a Penn State University fraternity are free on bond to await trial on charges that stem from the death of a pledge after an alcohol-fueled hazing ritual.

A Pennsylvania judge arraigned the defendants on Tuesday and set bail at $50,000. Ten other defendants were arraigned on Friday.

The members of Beta Theta Pi face a range of charges.

Five of the young men who appeared in court Tuesday are accused of evidence tampering. One faces a charge of reckless endangerment.

