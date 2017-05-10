Man with knives charged in U.K.

LONDON -- A 27-year-old man who was arrested while carrying knives near the U.K. Parliament nearly two weeks ago was charged with three offenses.

Khalid Mohamed Omar Ali was charged Tuesday with preparation of terrorist acts and unlawful possession of explosive substances.

Counterterrorism officers took Ali into custody on April 27 when he was spotted near Parliament and the prime minister's Downing Street office. Authorities said he had been under surveillance and had large knives in a backpack when he was detained.

London police said he faces two charges of illegal explosive possession related to activity in Afghanistan in 2012 and one charge of preparing terrorist acts "on or before" April 27.

Migrants go under; hundreds missing

ROME -- Two wrecks of migrant vessels in the Mediterranean have claimed as many as 245 lives, including those of at least five children, according to survivor accounts given to United Nations agencies and authorities in Sicily, where dozens of rescued migrants were taken.

Survivors of one wreck, some of them hospitalized in Pozzallo, Sicily, where they were being treated for hypothermia and exhaustion, told authorities who interviewed them that their traffickers had crammed some 130-140 people into a motorized rubber dinghy designed to hold at most 20 people.

The dinghy started deflating on one end, the passengers quickly shifted their positions in the boat, and the craft tipped over, authorities said on the basis of numerous survivors' descriptions.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity since the sinking is being investigated.

In the end, a survivor said, 82 people perished and 52 survived.

Meanwhile, at its Geneva headquarters, the refugee agency said one of its partner agencies, the International Medical Corps, reported a vessel sinking Sunday off the Libyan coast in which 163 people were missing and feared dead. The U.N. agency said one woman and six men were rescued by the Libyan Coast Guard.

Overall, the U.N. agency said Tuesday that more than 1,300 people have disappeared and are believed to have died this year while crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa to Italy.

Beheaded Russian as spy, ISIS states

BEIRUT -- The Islamic State group said it has beheaded a Russian agent who had infiltrated its ranks as a fighter to spy on the militant group, a claim that Moscow denied Tuesday.

A gruesome video released late Monday purports to show the man, described as a captain in a Russian intelligence agency that spies on "terrorists." His name was given only in Arabic.

The video showed the accused spy being interrogated by a masked man, at which point he says he was sent to Syria to spy on top militant commander Omar al-Shishani, who was killed last year in a U.S. airstrike. The video later shows him being killed in the desert.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied that any of its servicemen had been captured in Syria.

