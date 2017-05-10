Business news in brief

3 more counties face wood-eating bug

The emerald ash borer has been confirmed in Garland, Montgomery and Pike counties, the state Department of Agriculture said Tuesday.

The insect, which feeds on and kills ash trees, has now been confirmed in 17 counties. The others are Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Columbia, Dallas, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita, Randolph, Saline and Union counties.

Since finding the insect in Arkansas in 2014, officials have established a quarantine to prohibit the movement of firewood of any type outside of the affected area. The quarantine also covers ash products, including nursery stock, green lumber with bark attached, chips, pulpwood and stumps.

Beyond the 17 counties where the insect has been confirmed, the quarantined area includes a buffer zone made up of the 16 counties immediately adjacent to the counties directly affected. Any expansion of the buffer zone will depend on what researchers find this summer when they inspect traps aimed at capturing the insect.

-- Stephen Steed

Credit Suisse moves jobs for tax breaks

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Swiss bank Credit Suisse is adding 1,200 jobs at its North Carolina technology hub as it reorganizes operations and cuts jobs elsewhere.

A North Carolina state panel has approved up to $40 million in tax breaks to lure the jobs away from the New York City area.

Zurich-based Credit Suisse is sharply reducing its workforce after two years of losses, cutting up to 6,500 jobs this year after lowering its overall headcount by 7,200 last year.

Tuesday's announcement comes five weeks after North Carolina's partial repeal of a state law limiting gay and transgender rights.

Critics called the partial repeal a sham meant to end boycotts, because it still prevents local protections from discrimination over sexual orientation and gender identity, and puts state lawmakers in charge of bathroom policies.

-- The Associated Press

Interstate panel will seek lobster limits

PORTLAND, Maine -- New restrictions are coming to southern New England's lobster fishery in an attempt to save the area's population of the crustaceans, which has dwindled as waters have warmed.

An arm of the interstate Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission voted on Tuesday to pursue new management measures to try to slow the decline of lobsters in the area. Management tools will include changes to legal harvesting size, reductions to the number of traps and seasonal closures to fishing areas.

The board's move was "a recognition that climate change and warming water temperatures" play a role in lobster stocks, especially in southern New England, said Tina Berger, a spokesman for the commission.

The board's goal, approved on Tuesday, is to increase egg production in the area by 5 percent. Decreasing the amount of fishing pressure will give the lobsters a better chance to reproduce, scientists working for the commission have said.

Crafting the specifics of the management measures will take months, and a final vote on them is expected in August.

Some members of the lobster industry have been critical of the board's plan to approve new restrictions, as they believe the fishery is already over-regulated.

-- The Associated Press

Firm to invest $150M in Pandora Media

NEW YORK -- Pandora Media Inc., struggling with widening losses and a tepid outlook for its online music business, is shaking up its board and stepping up efforts to find a possible buyer.

KKR & Co., the private-equity firm formerly known as Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, is investing $150 million in Pandora, according to a statement Monday. Two directors will leave and the company will create a new independent board committee that plans to seek new members. Richard Sarnoff, who oversees KKR's media and communications holdings in the Americas, will join the board as well.

The fast growth of Spotify and Apple Music, along with the billions of dollars Amazon and Google are investing in music, have pressured Pandora to expand beyond its roots as an Internet radio company and become a streaming service seeking paying subscribers. It also has gone into ticketing and artist services. Investors such as the hedge fund Corvex Management LP are questioning that strategy and urging a possible sale because of losses and a tumbling stock price.

While bolstering Pandora's balance sheet in the near term, the KKR investment may increase the prospects of an eventual sale, several analysts said Tuesday. Laura Martin, an analyst at Needham & Co., said the infusion may add $5 a share to the stock's value over time, giving the Internet radio pioneer a financial safety net in addition to new board expertise, which will "open many acquisition doors."

-- Bloomberg News

Business on 05/10/2017