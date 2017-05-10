Carter says rights, U.S. security mesh

ATLANTA — As the Trump administration signals a de-emphasis of human rights in U.S. foreign policy decisions, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter said Tuesday that he’s concerned such an approach will erode support for such rights in other countries.

The 92-year-old Carter made the comment in an interview during a two-day meeting of dozens of human-rights activists at The Carter Center in Atlanta.

Carter cited a part of President Donald Trump’s inaugural address promising that his administration does “not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to follow.” Last week, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expanded on that view slightly when he told State Department employees that some national security efforts can’t always be conditioned on “our values.”

“The president made this clear in his inaugural address — I was there — when he said that no longer would we try to force American standards on other countries,” Carter said. “And I assumed that meant the standards of peace and human rights and freedom and justice and that sort of thing. Our standards that we’ve always claimed to be American standards are really the implementation of a universal declaration of human rights, plus peace.”

Carter also challenged the idea that a commitment to human rights can’t coexist with national security, calling it a “false premise.”

“The best way for a nation to guarantee security, absence from fear and absence from violence, is to promote human rights and freedom,” he said.