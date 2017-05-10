Charges ruled out in deadly shooting in Little Rock; gun accidentally went off, files say in homicide case

No criminal charges will be filed in the death of an 18-year-old woman who was accidentally shot in the head while being handed a gun at a Little Rock home earlier this year, according to police documents.

The shooting death of 18-year-old Zayana Coakley has been labeled an accident by the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office, according to the documents.

Coakley was fatally shot Jan. 18 when a firearm discharged in a bedroom of a residence at 2009 Boulevard Ave., police said.

[HOMICIDE MAP: Interactive map shows killings so far this year in Little Rock, North Little Rock]

Coakley's boyfriend, Paris Anderson, 18, told police that he and Coakley were in his bedroom with his younger brother when the firearm went off, according to a case report.

In an interview with detectives, the younger brother said he saw the gun on the bed near Coakley before the shooting, the document said. The brother told investigators that he was looking at his phone when he heard a gunshot, according to the documents.

In another interview, days after the fatal shooting, the younger brother admitted that he was handing the gun to Coakley when the firearm accidentally went off, according to a case report.

[EMAIL UPDATES: Get free breaking news alerts, daily newsletters with top headlines delivered to your inbox]

In the bedroom with Coakley and Anderson, the brother told investigators that he was sitting on the dresser and the firearm was beside him.

Coakley asked to see the gun, so the teenager picked up the weapon and began to hand it to her, he told investigators.

He extended his arm. Coakley reached out. The gun fired as their hands met, and a bullet struck Coakley in the head, according to a case report.

There was no trigger guard on the gun, and the younger teenager told investigators that he thought the trigger got bumped as their hands met, causing the gun to go off, according to the documents.

The youth "stated that he did not tell the truth in previous statements because he did not want to get in trouble," according to a police document.

Felecity Parker, who was in another room with her children, said she heard a gunshot and heard the younger brother say: "She did it, she did it, she hit my hand, she did it," according the case report.

The gun found at the scene was reported stolen in 2015 in Little Rock, according to a police report.

A medical examiner determined that Coakley's death was a homicide. Her death is listed as one of the city's 23 homicides so far this year.

Pulaski County chief deputy prosecutor John Johnson said four attorneys reviewed the case file, and the office concluded that there was no intent to cause Coakley's death.

Anderson, Coakley's boyfriend, did not comment on her death when reached by phone Tuesday afternoon.

Metro on 05/10/2017