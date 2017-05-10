Dez strikes out on way to ballpark

What would a Dallas Cowboys offseason be without a little controversy from receiver Dez Bryant?

Well, Monday was as close as the Cowboys have gotten when Bryant showed up late for a home Run Derby.

Bryant went to Globe Life Park in Arlington. The event was held at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco.

As he's done in the past, Bryant was geared up and ready to perform in the home run derby, benefiting The Salvation Army. He had on new Jordan brand cleats.

He just went to the wrong place.

"I had a little issue," said a smiling Bryant, who owned his mistake. "I drove out to Arlington. I had ... fresh Jordans on, I was ready. Y'all don't kill me too much. My son has already killed me. I was ready to go back to the house. He was like, 'Daddy, (Jason) Witten's kids are (there). I want to go.'

"We are here to have fun, see the fans and have a good time."

It made for some good laughs in what now qualifies as a controversy for an older and maturing yet still fallible Bryant.

"He was ready to go and everything. He had his spikes on and everything," Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett said with a smile. "He just went to the wrong ballpark."

Asked whether he was surprised Bryant would make that mistake, Garrett said: "No comment."

High homer

Mark Trumbo is a very strong man. He led the major leagues with 47 home runs last season and has 180 over his first eight seasons.

Unfortunately, entering the Orioles' 6-4 victory over the Nationals on Monday, Trumbo was in a bit of a slump -- hitting just two home runs and slugging .314 on the year. But as the Camden Yards faithful learned in his first at-bat, Trumbo's power is not to be questioned.

Trumbo tomahawked a high and outside 92-mph fastball from Gio Gonzalez a Statcast-estimated 417 feet. The pitch was also measured at 4.62 feet off the ground, making it the highest pitch hit for a home run in the pitch-tracking era (since 2008).

The previous highest in pitch-tracking history was a Hunter Pence home run on Aug. 23, 2014, at 4.56 feet.

I'll be dog gone

Detroit Pistons Coach Stan Van Gundy and his family have adopted a Labrador retriever mix that was an animal shelter's last remaining dog after a pet adoption day.

Van Gundy, his wife, Kim, and teenage daughter picked up Eastwood, a special needs dog, Tuesday at the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society in the northern Michigan city of Harbor Springs.

Eastwood gained national attention last week for being the shelter's last remaining dog after a statewide "Empty the Shelters" free pet adoption day that found forever homes for nearly 1,600 pets at 66 Michigan shelters.

The friendly pooch was born with an eye defect and a leg deformity that may someday require surgery.

Sports quiz

Who are the major league's top three active home run hitters entering Tuesday?

Sports answer

Albert Pujols (595), Miguel Cabrera (450) and Adrian Beltre (445)

