Guards give Hogs happy returns

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks basketball program got a double dose of good news Tuesday.

Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford announced they're returning to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville for their senior seasons.

The 6-3 guards both entered their names into the NBA Draft in April, but they didn't sign with an agent to retain their college eligibility.

Macon averaged 13.4 points and was the Razorbacks' second-leading scorer -- behind senior guard Dusty Hannahs at 14.4 points -- on their 26-10 team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament and tied for third in the SEC with a 12-6 record. Barford averaged 12.8 points to rank third on the team.

The junior college transfers helped Arkansas improve from a 16-16 record the season before.

"It was great for these guys to go through the process and test the waters of the NBA Draft, but we couldn't be happier to have them back in a Razorback uniform next year," Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said in a statement. "Jaylen and Daryl will be instrumental in what we want to accomplish next year as we continue to take our program to the next level."

Macon, from Little Rock Parkview, transferred to Arkansas last season after averaging 23.9 points at Holmes (Miss.) Community College. He scored a career-high 30 points against Ole Miss this season.

"I have the same feeling right now as I did when I signed with Arkansas," Macon wrote in an essay posted on the Razorbacks' website. "It's the greatest feeling in the world knowing I'm coming back to be a Razorback for another year."

Macon led the Razorbacks with 19 points in their 72-65 loss to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament South Regional in Greenville, S.C.

The Tar Heels, who went on to win the national championship, overcame a 65-60 deficit in the final three minutes.

"We were so close last year to going to the Sweet 16 and knocking off the No. 1 team in the country," Macon wrote. "That North Carolina game still hurts.

"It stings to know how close we were and then have it all taken away. But that hurt has turned into motivation. I just couldn't let it go. I had to come back for one more year."

Macon added he wants to make his mark in Razorbacks history.

"I want to be remembered as one of the best and most exciting players to ever put on a Razorback uniform," he wrote. "I get chills thinking about running out into Bud Walton Arena next year and playing in front of the best fans in America."

Macon and Barford weren't invited to the NBA scouting combine, and neither was projected to be drafted, but entering the draft allowed them to get feedback about their games from NBA personnel.

"As I went through this process, I knew I wanted one more year to wear the Arkansas jersey and go to battle with my teammates," Barford wrote in his essay also posted on Arkansas' website.

In SEC play, Barford averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 rebounds.

Over the final 11 games, Barford averaged 15.3 points, including 23 at South Carolina, 20 at Auburn, 18 against Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament and 20 against Seton Hall in the NCAA Tournament. He scored nine points against North Carolina.

"The way last season ended still drives me to this day," Barford said in his essay. "That bitter taste in our mouths is still there and we have unfinished business to take care of next season."

Barford, who is from Jackson, Tenn., transferred to Arkansas last season from Motlow (Tenn.) State, where he averaged 26.3 points to lead all junior college scorers.

"To see where I came from in junior college and now in the SEC, I know I can still get better," Barford wrote. "I want to continue to improve my game."

This is the second consecutive year Arkansas has had a player enter the NBA Draft but return for his senior season. Center Moses Kingsley withdrew his name from the draft last year and averaged 12.0 points and 7.7 rebounds as a senior to earn second-team All-SEC honors.

The return of Macon and Barford means Arkansas' 13 scholarships are accounted for next season, barring any roster changes.

The Razorbacks have nine returnees -- including six seniors -- along with freshmen Daniel Gafford, Darious Hall and Khalil Garland.

Jalen Harris, who recently transferred from New Mexico to Arkansas, must redshirt next season and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

