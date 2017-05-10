• Carter Wilkerson, a Reno, Nev., 16-year-old, now has the most retweeted post of all time, at 3.4 million as of Tuesday, moving past a 2014 tweet by talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and earning him a year of free chicken nuggets from Wendy's despite falling short of his original goal of 18 million retweets.

• Nancy James, 68, of North Lauderdale, Fla., in trying to break up a rowdy party at an apartment complex, was tossed into a pool by a 16-year-old who then surrendered at the Broward County sheriff's office and told deputies he "messed up."

• Gov. Paul LePage of Maine said on a radio call-in show that it's unfair that people addicted to opiates can get free shots of Narcan if they overdose while people with allergies such as to peanuts or bee stings have to pay for their own medication.

• Darla Erskine, an animal-welfare officer in Meadow Lakes, Alaska, said Sam, a 17-foot python that disappeared two weeks ago after eating a 25-pound rabbit, is back home, its owner having found the snake "slithering across the floor" of his living room.

• Tim Weitzel, police chief in Lower Burrell, Pa., said a woman who decided to walk to a relative's home after a night of drinking was arrested for burglary and trespassing when she crawled through a window and into a bed at the wrong house.

• Jeremy Wilson, who prosecutors said has at least eight convictions for similar acts, was sentenced to up to 14 years in prison by a New York City judge for posing as a U.S. Army veteran to lease a luxury car and rent a $5,000-a-month apartment in the city's financial district.

• Megan Flaherty, 17, surprised her high school classmates in Pennsauken, N.J., by arriving at her prom in an open prop coffin and is now drawing comment on social media ranging from her being "drop dead gorgeous" to complaints that how she arrived was tasteless.

• Joseph Acquino, a Buffalo, N.Y., police officer, had his ear reattached by surgeons after it was nearly shot off by a driver who pulled out a gun during a traffic stop and who was fatally shot as he struggled with Acquino and another officer.

• Sadira Stallings, 17, of Hanover, Pa., earned enough credit hours through a dual enrollment program to receive her associate degree in business administration from a community college a month before she'll be presented with her high school diploma in June.

A Section on 05/10/2017