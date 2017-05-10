LR dad victim in carjack, police say

Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed Monday night during a carjacking in southwest Little Rock.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, in an emailed statement sent Tuesday afternoon, identified the homicide victim as Israel Balvino Choxon of Little Rock.

Police were called about 9:34 p.m. to 8309 Stanton Road, where officers found a man lying on the ground in front of the home, according to a statement from the department.

The man was suffering from a gunshot wound in his torso and was unable to give officers any information, police said.

Emergency medical personnel took Choxon to UAMS Medical Center, but he died about 10:16 p.m., the statement said.

According to the statement, witnesses at the residence said they saw Choxon in an "altercation" with a man, who was inside the victim's vehicle. The vehicle was parked in front of the home during the dispute, the statement said.

The witnesses told police the man in the vehicle then shot Choxon and fled in the victim's vehicle, heading north on Stanton Road, according to the statement.

Authorities described Choxon's vehicle as a mid-2000s model Nissan Maxima that is tan or light brown. The vehicle also might have a damaged fender and right rear door, according to the statement.

Police had not found the vehicle as of Tuesday evening, McClanahan said.

The gunman was described Monday night as black, in his mid-20s and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He wore a white shirt and a white shirt also covered his face, according to McClanahan.

Choxon's family said he was good person and a good father to his 1-year-old.

An elementary-school-aged family member acted as a translator for the mother of Choxon's child. She said Choxon was delivering diapers to the home when the carjacking occurred. Through the translator, the woman said she rushed to Choxon after he had been shot.

At the scene Monday night, police taped off the yard outside the one-story house on Stanton Road, the residence illuminated in blue light from patrol vehicles parked nearby. Personnel from the crime-scene unit took pictures and investigators searched the ground with flashlights.

Choxon's death was the second homicide in Little Rock on Monday. Little Rock resident Tamela Jones, 52, was found dead behind an abandoned house at 2510 S. Arch St. that morning. McClanahan said Jones was shot and had been dead for several hours before authorities found her.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made in either case.

Choxon's death is the 23rd homicide recorded in Little Rock so far this year. The city had logged 10 killings in the same period last year.

