Martin excited about role in Enos' offense

One of Arkansas’ highest rated signees, receiver Brandon Martin, is excited about what offensive coordinator Dan Enos has in store for the fall and is optimistic about his role.

Martin, who was rated ESPN’s No. 1 receiver and the No. 2 overall junior college prospect in the nation, said he thinks he can flourish because of Enos and receivers coach Michael Smith.

“I feel like I’m going to do well in the offense and in the SEC because I like competition,” Martin said. “Coach Enos is doing a good job of putting us in great situations and Coach Smith is doing a great job teaching us.”

He and fellow signee Johnathan Nance were teammates at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College near Biloxi.

“The biggest adjustment is getting to know the new offense and getting it down fast because they're expecting a lot out of me and Jonathan,” Martin said. “So we have to get in the play book.”

ESPN rated Martin the No. 12 wide receiver and No. 101 overall prospect in the nation coming out of Prime Prep Academy in Dallas in 2015. He signed with LSU, but enrolled in junior college when he failed to qualify at LSU.

Martin recorded 23 catches for 327 yards and 4 touchdowns last season. He said Enos is creative and allows receivers freedom.

“It gives you a lot of ways to get open,” Martin said. “There’s a lot of secondary routes we can run against different coverages and he gives us an opportunity to free style and let us get open.”

Martin, who redshirted his freshman season at Mississippi Gulf Coast, will have three years to play three in Fayetteville. His father grew up a few blocks from Smith in New Orleans.

“I feel like I made the right decision,” Martin said. “Coach (Smith) obviously grew up with my dad so I have a good relationship with him. They coach me hard because they know I can do great things in this system.”

Off the field, Martin enjoys playing the piano and singing.

“My whole family can sing,” Martin said. “We do a lot of music.”

Martin has embraced Arkansas’ academic support and said the support gives him everything needed to earn his degree.

“I like the academics,” he said. “There’s a lot of help with academics here. I know that’s first. If I can’t get the academics, I can’t get on the field.”

On the field, Martin is looking to help the Hogs to a successful season.

“I just want to get on the field and help us win some games and try and win a championship,” Martin said. “Beat 'Bama.”