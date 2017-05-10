Motorcyclist killed after losing control of bike on Arkansas road, police say

A 32-year-old man was killed after losing control of his motorcycle on an Arkansas road, according to police.

In a news release, the Bryant Police Department said the accident happened Tuesday afternoon as Alex Sponer of Benton was traveling west on Shobe Road at Brookwood Drive.

Sponer lost control of the motorcycle, causing the bike to slide into oncoming traffic and collide with an eastbound vehicle at the Bryant intersection.

Details regarding the other vehicle, including the condition of its driver, were not immediately released.

Sponer died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

An investigation is ongoing into the accident.