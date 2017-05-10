Home / Latest News /
MULTIMEDIA PRESENTATION: Loss of funding for DNA testing raises costs, concerns for Arkansas police agencies
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 12:18 p.m.
A lab that handles tens of thousands of dollars worth of DNA testing in police investigations plans to soon stop accepting out-of-state samples, a move that officials say poses a problem for Arkansas and could add hefty new fees for local law enforcement agencies.
You will be redirected to the full story shortly, or click here to go there immediately.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: MULTIMEDIA PRESENTATION: Loss of funding for DNA testing raises costs, concerns for Arkansas police agencies
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.