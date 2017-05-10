Gander Mountain set for store liquidation

Gander Mountain, which has a store in Sherwood, is liquidating all the inventory in its 126 stores, the St. Paul, Minn., retailer said in a news release.

Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March.

Camping World had the winning bid of $37.8 million for Gander Mountain, according to an article in the Charlotte News Observer. Camping World plans to keep more than 70 Gander Mountain stores open, operating under the Gander Mountain name, said Marcus Lemonis, Camping World's chairman and chief executive officer.

Lemonis will decide which stores remain open based on sales data. Stores that don't have a path to profitability will not remain open, Lemonis said. An incomplete list from Lemonis of stores that will continue to operate did not include the Sherwood store.

Gander Mountain will continue to honor its gift cards until May 17.

-- David Smith

USA Truck chooses Georgian for position

USA Truck announced Monday that it has found a new head of its trucking segment. Werner Hugo has 17 years of experience in the industry and will move to Van Buren from Georgia, where he was chief operating officer of 7 Hills Transport Inc.

Martin Tewari resigned from the job in early March after a year and a half. The trucking segment has struggled recently, losing $15 million in 2016 and $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2017.

"Werner possesses a passion for teamwork, a focus on personnel development and a commitment to cross-functional collaboration," James Reed, president and chief executive, said in the release. "This makes him a perfect fit with our strategy of adding leaders who embrace the intensity and accountability needed to continue enhancing our financial performance."

With this addition, the Van Buren company has nearly filled its executive vacancies, except for the technology-chief position.

-- Emma N. Hurt

Falling 1.83, index ends day at 333.10

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, fell 1.83 to 333.10 Tuesday.

"The major averages fluctuated Tuesday as the generally positive first-quarter earnings season nears its end," said Bob Williams, senior vice president and managing director of Simmons First Investment Group Inc. in Little Rock.

Wal-Mart hit a 52-week high during the day.

Total volume for the index was 20 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 05/10/2017