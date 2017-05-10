PHOTOS: Woman finds second-largest diamond of year at Arkansas park

A 25-year-old Oklahoma woman this month found a 2.65-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park, officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Victoria Brodski and family visited the park in Murfreesboro on Saturday after hearing about a 7.44-carat diamond discovered there in March that marked the largest find of the year.

Brodski ended up leaving with the second-largest diamond found in 2017 after picking up what she initially believed to be a piece of glass near the mine entrance, the park said in the release.

Brodski didn't know what she had found until later in the day when she saw photos of uncut diamonds and saw the similarities.

"Mrs. Brodski was searching where running water had deposited lots of gravel in the plowed field," Park Interpreter Waymon Cox said in the release. "Diamonds are a bit heavy for their size, so they are often found near other heavy rocks and minerals."

Brodski plans to sell her find, which she nicknamed the Michelangelo Diamond after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, and split the money with family, the release said. Cox called it "one of the more beautiful brown diamonds" he's seen at the park.

So far this year, 188 diamonds have been found and registered at the park.