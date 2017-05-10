Police: Burglars steal cash from registers at North Little Rock Taco Bell

About $300 was stolen early Monday in a burglary at a North Little Rock Taco Bell, according to authorities.

The burglary happened around 3:55 a.m. at the chain’s location at 901 E. Broadway, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

The assistant manager of the location told an officer that she arrived at work to find that the business’s west entrance door had been shattered.

Two people were seen in surveillance footage entering the Taco Bell, with both described as standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

One wore a dark hoodie while the second wore a light-colored hoodie, according to the report.

Police said the burglars wore gloves and used a “prying tool” to open cash registers inside. The drive-thru’s cash drawer was taken, though two drawers to the front register were left at the scene.

An officer noted that the fast-food restaurant’s alarm system had not been armed by the closing shift the night before.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.