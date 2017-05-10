Police identify victim of fatal stabbing in residential area of Little Rock

Police have identified a remodeling worker who was fatally stabbed during an argument earlier this month in a residential area of Little Rock.

The victim, 50-year-old Richard Robinson, was found about 7 p.m. May 4 lying in the 5100 block of West 29th Street after being stabbed multiple times, according to a statement.

Two people have been arrested in Robinson’s killing: Gerald L. Ashby, 26, and Kowana Hudson, 37. Both face a charge of first-degree murder.

Authorities said Robinson became involved in an argument with Ashby and Hudson as he did remodeling work at a home in the area.

The pair later attacked him with a knife, according to a report.

Robinson was taken to UAMS Medical Center by ambulance, where he died about an hour later from his injuries.

The exact circumstances of the altercation were not immediately clear.

Robinson's death marked the 21st killing of the year in Arkansas' capital city.