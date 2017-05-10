Police: Purse snatched from 63-year-old woman at Little Rock apartment complex

A robber approached a Little Rock woman from behind at her apartment complex Tuesday afternoon and yanked the purse off her arm, breaking the strap, police said.

Police were called to the Walnut Ridge Apartments at 1601 N. Shackleford Road around 2:40 p.m., according to a report.

A 63-year-old woman who lives at the complex told police she had arrived home when a young male assailant approached her from behind and pulled the purse off her shoulder so hard that the strap broke.

She sustained a minor scratch, police said.

The woman said she did not get a good look at the thief's face before he fled on foot around the corner of one of the buildings.

No suspect was named on the report.