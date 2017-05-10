Body found behind west LR store tentatively ID'd as woman who disappeared during flooding

The body of a woman has been found in west Little Rock, according to police.

Lt. Steve McClanahan, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said the body was discovered Tuesday behind Cleo's Furniture on West Markham Street.

Authorities believe they have found Terry Coffey's remains, McClanahan said.

Coffey, 36, disappeared after camping in a tent with her husband during recent flooding, according to a missing persons report dated April 30. Both were listed as homeless.

Coffey had awoken her husband, 46-year-old Neil Coffey, as floodwaters were "quickly rising" along Rock Creek and into their tent. Rock Creek runs behind Cleo's Furniture in a heavily wooded area.

Neil Coffey made it out of the tent but was swept away by the water, the report said.

He was pulled to safety by bystanders about a mile from the campsite, an officer noted.

State Desk on 05/10/2017

Print Headline: Police tentatively identify LR body