Police: Trailer stocked with $5,000 worth of Little Debbie snacks stolen from Arkansas lot

A trailer stocked with about $5,000 worth of Little Debbie snack cakes was stolen overnight from a parking lot in northeast Arkansas, authorities said.

The Jonesboro Police Department was called at 5 a.m. Wednesday to the 3100 block of Mead Drive in Jonesboro in reference to a stolen vehicle, according to a report.

The owner of a 16-foot-long black enclosed trailer told an officer that he had left his work trailer in front of Best Mini-Storage, 3119 Mead Drive, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When the Little Debbie salesman returned around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the trailer, which had recently been stocked with merchandise, was missing.

Authorities were notified of the theft about an hour later.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.