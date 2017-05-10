Prosecutor orders 1 Arkansas city's police to stop patrols on some highways

CONWAY — A prosecutor on Wednesday ordered Damascus police to cease traffic enforcement patrols on highways affected by a decision that the small town has been operating an illegal speed trap.

A memo of understanding in effect for one year will turn over traffic enforcement in the area — which includes a stretch of U.S. 65 on the way to Branson, Mo. — to Arkansas State Police and the Faulkner County and Van Buren County sheriffs' offices.

Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland said the order will be in place while he is prosecutor. He said that after one year the town can petition his office and request a review of any resulting public-safety concerns. The sanctions came as Hiland also stood by his original finding that the town of fewer than 400 residents was running a speed trap in violation of state law.

City Attorney Beau Wilcox issued a statement saying the town disagrees with and plans to "vigorously contest" the sanctions.

Wilcox said the City Council and the mayor have authorized him to seek judicial intervention, and he's pursuing it Wednesday. He said city officials and police will have no further comment until the case is filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court in Conway. He didn't say when that would be.

Jim Baker, county judge of Faulkner County, has asked the state for a red light at the intersection of U.S. 65 and Arkansas Highway 124.

Hiland said in a statement that a red light there or at U.S. 65 and Arkansas Highway 285 "would permanently ameliorate the public safety concern with excess numbers of vehicles exceeding the speed limit in an unsafe manner."

