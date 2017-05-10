Home / Latest News /
Prosecutor orders 1 Arkansas city's police to stop patrols on some highways
This article was published today at 11:18 a.m.
CONWAY — A prosecutor on Wednesday ordered Damascus police to cease traffic enforcement patrols on highways affected by a decision that the small town has been operating an illegal speed trap.
A memo of understanding in effect for one year will turn over traffic enforcement in the area — which includes a stretch of U.S. 65 on the way to Branson, Mo. — to Arkansas State Police and the Faulkner County and Van Buren County sheriffs' offices.
Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland said the order will be in place while he is prosecutor. He said that after one year the town can petition his office and request a review of any resulting public-safety concerns. The sanctions came as Hiland also stood by his original finding that the town of fewer than 400 residents was running a speed trap in violation of state law.
City Attorney Beau Wilcox issued a statement saying the town disagrees with and plans to "vigorously contest" the sanctions.
Wilcox said the City Council and the mayor have authorized him to seek judicial intervention, and he's pursuing it Wednesday. He said city officials and police will have no further comment until the case is filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court in Conway. He didn't say when that would be.
Jim Baker, county judge of Faulkner County, has asked the state for a red light at the intersection of U.S. 65 and Arkansas Highway 124.
Hiland said in a statement that a red light there or at U.S. 65 and Arkansas Highway 285 "would permanently ameliorate the public safety concern with excess numbers of vehicles exceeding the speed limit in an unsafe manner."
DoWhat says... May 10, 2017 at 12:22 p.m.
How about reimbursing the drivers......jail time for the cops too....they obviously know what they are doing.....next go to Gould Arkansas and throw that backwards cops there in jail too....
TheBatt says... May 10, 2017 at 12:34 p.m.
"Speed Trap" - an interesting term. For years, Damascus was, by EVERY measure, a speed trap. The speed limit change had no warning sign, and the new speed was in an awkward location - so people were hit for speeding right at the new sign - and this was totally unfair and the designation as an unlawful speed trap fit.
But over the years, the city has sought to comply by making sure there was plenty of warning and time to slow down to the speed limit in the city limits. Yet, as the Branson tourism boom progressed, folks continue to blow through the small-town ignoring speed limit signage. And the tickets flow.
NOW - I am not defending tickets issued for 1 mph over the posted speed limit - as brand new autos from the factory can have speedos off by 1 or 2 mph at an indicated 45mph. Such a low threshold is stretching the intent of the speed limit laws (safety).
And while I have heard people complain of the Damascus "speed trap" as unfair, of the hundreds of people I've spoken with who have received tickets, all have admitted they were going at least 5mph, and often far more over the speed limit.
I've driven through the small town many times, and I always just drop my speed to the posted 45mph, lock in my cruise control, and have never been stopped. I must admit that I have smiled pretty big when someone blows past me, only to see them pulled over around the next curve by the Damascus PD... HA!
I've read as much info as is available on this case - and just simply cannot agree with the grounds for calling this a speed trap. There is plenty of fair notice of the speed limit change. Basically, the problem under the law is the amount of revenue the small town receives from said ticketing. But the city has very low revenue from other sources - so even a few tickets will show up as a fairly large income source, made worse as the gas industry has slowed down and basically pulled out. Walmart Neighborhood market also shut down, dropping tax revenues... thus throwing the ratios out of wack.
I guess the question is "what is reasonable"? Should the law be enforced? What should the threshold be? If 5mph over the speed limit - then that 45mph speed limit is really 50mph.
I don't know - I just don't see this as the answer.
