Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 7:32 p.m.

Senate panel subpoenas ex-national security adviser's documents in Russia investigation

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:50 p.m.

file-in-this-feb-10-2017-file-photo-then-national-security-adviser-michael-flynn-sits-in-the-east-room-of-the-white-house-in-washington-documents-released-by-lawmakers-show-flynn-now-former-national-security-adviser-was-warned-when-he-retired-from-the-military-in-2014-not-to-take-foreign-money-without-quotadvance-approvalquot-by-pentagon-authorities-ap-photocarolyn-kaster-file

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn sits in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Documents released by lawmakers show Flynn, now former national security adviser, was warned when he retired from the military in 2014 not to take foreign money without &quot;advance approval&quot; by Pentagon authorities. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The Senate intelligence committee has subpoenaed former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn for documents related to the panel's investigation into Russia's election meddling.

Sen. Richard Burr, the Republican chairman, and Sen. Mark Warner, the committee's Democratic vice chairman, say the panel had first requested the documents from Flynn on April 28. They say Flynn's lawyer declined to cooperate with the request.

Flynn was fired by Trump after less than a month on the job. The White House said he misled Vice President Mike Pence and other top officials about his communications with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Flynn's Russia ties are also being scrutinized by the FBI as it investigates whether Trump's campaign was involved in Russia's election interference.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

