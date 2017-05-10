Severe storms, tornadoes possible in Oklahoma, Texas

NORMAN, Okla. — Severe thunderstorms with the possibility of tornadoes are forecast for part of the Southern Plains and the mid-Mississippi Valley.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., said severe storms with possible tornadoes are forecast Wednesday evening in southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas. There is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms from central Texas and southeast Colorado to southeast Iowa and parts of Illinois and west central Indiana.

The center said the storm threat covers an area of more than 230,000 square miles with a population of more than 11 million people.

The thunderstorm threat will move east Thursday and affect eastern Oklahoma, northeast Texas, far northwest Louisiana, western and central Arkansas and southern Missouri. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be the main threat.