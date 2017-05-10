GOLF

Razorbacks drop to eighth

The Arkansas Razorbacks improved their team score by eight strokes Tuesday in the second round of the NCAA Columbus Regional, but still find themselves on the outside looking in for a berth in the NCAA Championships entering today's final round.

The Razorbacks fired a 13-over 301 on the Scarlet Course of the Ohio State Golf Club to fall one spot to eighth place after two rounds. The Razorbacks are at 34 over, 23 strokes behind No. 4 Florida and 20 strokes behind host Ohio State.

No. 5 Florida State is in third place at 21 over, followed by No. 12 South Carolina (22 over), Michigan (29 over), Purdue (31 over) and No. 21 Texas A&M (33 over). The top six teams from each of four NCAA regionals advance to the NCAA championships in two weeks.

Cara Gorlei shot an even-par 72 to lead the Razorbacks. Gorlei, a sophomore is tied for fourth place in the medalist standings at 2-over 146. Texas A&M's Maddie Szeryk fired a 2-under on Tuesday to take a two-shot lead into the final round.

Arkansas junior Alana Uriell shot 1-over 73, eight strokes better than her opening round, to move up to a tie for 37th with teammate Kaylee Benton at 10 over. Benton, a sophomore, has carded back-to-back 77s.

Senior Summar Roachell shot 7-over 79 on Tuesday and is tied for 53rd place, while sophomore Maria Fassi had the non-counting score of 8-over 80.

-- Tom Murphy

Arkansas Tech's Nunbhakdi in lead

Arkansas Tech University sophomore Pia Nunbhakdi shot a 73 on Tuesday and helped the Golden Suns lead after two rounds of the NCAA women's Division II Central Super Regional at the Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Nunbhakdi is 6-over 148 and one stroke ahead of Henderson State University junior Sarah Wright.

The Golden Suns are eight strokes ahead of Augustana (S.D.) with a 40-over 608. Henderson State is seventh (61-over 629).

Arkansas Tech junior Avery Struck (10-over 152) is tied for fifth after shooting a second-round 77. Sophomore Anna Frandsen is at 12-over 154 and tied for 12th.

Also for Henderson State, sophomore Luisa Gartmann is tied for 18th at 14-over 156.

Wonder Boys in tie for eighth

The Arkansas Tech University men's golf team is in a tie for eighth place after two rounds of the NCAA Division II Midwest/Central Super Regional on Tuesday at the Awarii Dunes Golf Course in Axtell, Neb.

The Wonder Boys shot a second-round 277 and are at 10-under 566, tied with Ferris State.

Central Missouri leads the tournament at 26-under 550. Henderson State University is tied for 13th at 6-under 570 and Harding University is 17th at even-par 576.

Harding senior Alex Williamson is tied for eighth at 8-under 136 after shooting a second-round 66.

Putter Srinoon, a junior, leads Arkansas Tech at 4-under 140 and is tied for 21st along with Henderson State senior Price Murphree.

BASEBALL

Stephan earns national honor

Arkansas right-hander Trevor Stephan was named national pitcher of the week Tuesday by the National College Baseball Writers Association.

Stephan fired a one-hitter in a seven-inning, 2-0 victory over Tennessee on Saturday. The 6-5, 225-pound junior from Magnolia, Texas, struck out 11 batters, walked 2 and gave up only 1 second-inning single. He was named SEC pitcher of the week Monday.

Stephan (5-3) lowered his ERA to 3.14 with the victory. He is scheduled to pitch Saturday's 6 p.m. game against Vanderbilt at Baum Stadium.

-- Tom Murphy

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Democrat-Gazette seeks end-of-the-year stats

High school baseball, softball and soccer coaches are encouraged to send their end-of-the-year season statistics to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for consideration for postseason awards. Baseball and softball coaches may send their team and individual statistics to tcooper@arkansasonline.com and boys and girls soccer coaches may send their statistics to jmuck@arkansasonline.com.

Deadline for soccer is May 24. The deadlines for softball and baseball are May 25 and May 26, respectively.

