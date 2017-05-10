Storage tunnel fails at nuclear site

Hundreds of workers at the Hanford nuclear waste site in Washington state have been ordered to "take cover" after a part of a tunnel contaminated with radioactive materials appeared to collapse.

The U.S. Department of Energy said it activated its emergency operations protocol after reports of a "cave-in" at the 200 East Area in Hanford, a sprawling complex about 200 miles from Seattle where the government has been working to clean up radioactive materials left over from the country's nuclear weapons program.

The Energy Department said in a statement that officials were "responding to reports of a cave-in of a 20-foot section of a tunnel ... used to store contaminated materials." The tunnel, which is reportedly 358 feet long, is next to the Plutonium Uranium Extraction Facility.

Officials detected no release of radiation at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation and no workers were injured, said Randy Bradbury, a spokesman for the Washington state Department of Ecology.

Officials said emergency crews were still testing the area for contamination.

Cleaning up radioactive materials at the Hanford site, which is a federal facility, has been one of the Energy Department's priorities for years. Reactors at Hanford produced plutonium for America's nuclear weapons program. Plutonium production ended in 1980, and the cleanup program began in 1989.

Former Energy Department official Robert Alvarez said that rail cars carry spent fuel from a reactor area along the river to the chemical processing facility, which then extracts dangerous plutonium and uranium. He said the plant lies near the middle of the sprawling 580-square-mile Hanford site and was "a very high-hazard operation." Many contaminated pieces of equipment, including the rail cars, have been left in tunnels, he said.

Officials said responders on the scene Tuesday reported that the soil had "subsided" in an area, about 20 feet by 20 feet, where two tunnels join next to the Plutonium Uranium Extraction Facility.

It was discovered during a "routine surveillance," according to the Energy Department.

Workers near the site of the collapse Tuesday were evacuated and hundreds of others farther away were told to remain indoors for several hours, the agency said. Some of the 9,000 workers at the site were sent home early along a safe access route.

"No action is currently required for residents of Benton and Franklin counties," the Energy Department said, referring to the nearly 300,000 residents near the site. "There is no indication of a release of contamination at this point."

The two tunnels are each hundreds of feet long and buried beneath about 8 feet of soil, according to the Energy Department, which added that "the depth of the subsidence of soil appears to be into the tunnel."

Alvarez, a former Energy Department official, cited a 1997 report, which said that the tunnel was 358 feet long, 22 feet high and 19 feet wide. First constructed decades ago, the walls of the older tunnel are 14 inches thick and held up by pressure-treated Douglas fir timbers arranged side by side, the report said. They rest on reinforced concrete footings.

An unnamed source told NBC affiliate KING-TV that workers may have created a vibration that caused a nearby tunnel filled with highly contaminated material to collapse.

Although President Donald Trump's administration has vowed to slash the budgets of most Energy Department programs, the administration does not plan to skimp on the department's program in charge of the Hanford cleanup and of other nuclear sites. It has requested $6.5 billion for agency's environmental management program for 2018.

The budget for Hanford alone is about $2.3 billion in the current fiscal year, about $1.5 billion of that going to the management and treatment of approximately 56 million gallons of radioactive liquid waste currently stored in underground storage tanks.

Trump has been slow to fill science-related positions, and he has not yet named a new assistant secretary for environmental management. It is currently being headed by a career department employee serving in an acting capacity.

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry was briefed on the cave-in that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called a serious situation.

"Ensuring the safety of the workers and the community is the top priority," said Inslee, a Democrat who previously represented the Hanford region in Congress.

Worker safety has long been a concern at Hanford.

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit last fall against the Energy Department and its contractor, Washington River Protection Solutions, contending that vapors released from underground nuclear waste tanks posed a serious risk to workers.

Lawyers for the Energy Department have said no evidence has been provided showing workers have been harmed by vapors.

