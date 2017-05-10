Strawberry swirl tops white chocolate brownies

Mother's Day and strawberries go hand in hand at my house. It simply wouldn't be Mother's Day without them.

Our tradition is strawberry shortcake. But every once in a while, I mix it up.

These bar cookies featuring a strawberry swirl are heavenly and can be made ahead, leaving the baker more time to enjoy with Mom.

Roasting the white chocolate gives it a toasty butterscotchlike flavor.

Roasted White Chocolate Brownies With Dark Chocolate-Strawberry Swirl

For the brownies:

10 ounces white chocolate, cut or broken into small chunks

3/4 cup butter, at room temperature

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

3 eggs

1/3 cup olive oil

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

For the swirl:

1 heaping cup (6 ounces) chopped strawberries

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon cold water

2 teaspoons good-quality balsamic vinegar

2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, chopped

Heat oven to 300 degrees.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment paper, leaving overhang on two opposite sides.

Spread the white chocolate on the rimmed baking sheet and bake 10 minutes. Using a heat-safe spatula, stir the browned chocolate on the edges into the chocolate in the center. Continue baking in 5-minute increments, stirring between each one, until chocolate is the color of brown sugar. It will be somewhat dry and grainy looking. Remove from oven and set aside.

Increase oven temperature to 350 degrees.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter and sugars until light and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add the vanilla and salt and beat well. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well between additions and scraping bowl as necessary. Add the oil and beat well. Scrape the warm roasted chocolate into the batter and beat until combined. Stir in the flour. Scrape batter into the prepared baking pan.

In a saucepan, combine the strawberries and sugar over medium heat. Cook, stirring frequently, until berries release their juice. Mash berries with the back of a wooden spoon and continue cooking 10 to 12 minutes. Stir the cornstarch into the cold water and drizzle into the mashed strawberries. Cook, stirring, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the vinegar.

In a microwave-safe bowl, melt the bittersweet chocolate.

Drop generous tablespoons of the strawberry mixture over the brownie batter, spacing evenly. Draw the tip of a knife through the strawberries to swirl into the batter. Don't over mix. Drizzle with melted chocolate.

Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool completely, in pan, on a wire rack. Using the parchment overhang as handles, transfer cooled slab to a cutting board and cut into squares.

Recipe adapted from Marbled, Swirled and Layered by Irvin Lin

