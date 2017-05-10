Style: 44th Territorial Fair features food focus

The collection of buildings at the Historic Arkansas Museum is a historic enclave year-round, but every year in May, the block becomes a living time warp, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section

This year marks the 44th annual Territorial Fair, when museum employees and Early Arkansaw Re-enactors go the extra mile to make history come alive.

This year’s fair theme: food. With a historical twist, of course. Throughout the museum grounds, re-enactors will demonstrate territorial-era cooking styles and skills that will also show visitors how different cuisine helped shape Arkansas tastes.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.