Taxi startup OK, Little Rock directors told

For the first time in 16 years, a company other than Little Rock Yellow Cab has been recommended for a taxi operating permit in the capital city.

Greater Little Rock Transportation Service LLC, doing business as Yellow Cab, has had a monopoly in the city since 2001.

When a former Yellow Cab driver broke away to form his own company, Ken’s Cabs, and applied for three vehicle permits in 2015, the city board denied his request.

Kenneth Leininger continued to operate Ken’s Cabs in Little Rock despite not having permits while he challenged the denial with a lawsuit. Cab companies need permits for each car to legally pick up passengers within city limits.

In December 2016, a court found that the basis for the city’s denial — a portion of the transportation code about the effect a new operator might have on existing permit holders — was unconstitutional and created a monopoly on taxi services.

Ken’s Cabs has now applied for 2017 permits, and the city attorney’s office said it sees nothing holding the city back from granting the request.

Ken’s Cabs operates three vehicles but has plans to expand this year and is requesting seven taxi permits.

“The litigation held that the city’s ‘necessary and convenience’ standard for the issuance of taxi permits violated the Arkansas Constitution monopoly provision,” said a memo to the city Board of Directors from city officials. “While the city contests the finding, in light of the change in transportation through Transportation Network Companies — e.g., Uber, Lyft — over which the city has no authority, it is hard, if not impossible, to justify denial of a taxi permit based upon the number of existing operators.”

The board is set to vote on issuing an operator’s permit and seven cab permits to Ken’s Cabs at its 6 p.m. meeting next Tuesday at City Hall.

The board already approved a 2017 operator’s permit and 120 cab permits to Yellow Cab owner Ellis Houston in January.

The Yellow Cab company was formed out of four cab companies, Yellow, Black & White, Capitol and Veterans, although Greater Little Rock Transportation Service operated under those four names for at least two years after the consolidation.

At-large City Director Joan Adcock asked city staff members to have Leininger present at next week’s meeting to answer questions from directors. She expressed displeasure that he had been operating his business illegally in the city.

She also wants assurance that Leininger’s company meets part of the transportation code, including a requirement that he operate an office in the city that is open 24 hours daily.