Trump defends firing of FBI director, says both parties will thank him

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump defended his firing of FBI Director James Comey on Wednesday, asserting in a flurry of tweets that both Democrats and Republicans "will be thanking me." Trump did not mention any effect the dismissal might have on FBI and congressional investigations into contacts between his 2016 election campaign and Russia.

Instead, Trump tweeted that he'll name a replacement "who will do a far better job, bringing back the spirit and prestige of the FBI."

The abrupt firing of Comey threw into question the future of the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign's possible connections to Russia and immediately raised suspicions of an underhanded effort to stymie a probe that has shadowed the administration from the outset. Trump has ridiculed the investigations as "a hoax" and denied any campaign involvement with the Russians.

Democrats compared Comey's ouster with President Richard Nixon's "Saturday Night Massacre" during the Watergate investigation and renewed calls for the appointment of a special prosecutor. Some Republicans also expressed serious concern.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York urged Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy, Rod Rosenstein, to appear before the Senate to answer questions about the circumstances surrounding Trump's action.

However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell brushed aside calls for a special prosecutor, saying a new investigation into Russian meddling would only "impede the current work being done." He noted that Democrats had repeatedly criticized Comey in the past and some had called for his removal.

Trump made a similar case on Twitter, saying Comey had "lost the confidence of almost everyone in Washington," adding: "When things calm down, they will be thanking me!"

Vice President Mike Pence said at the Capitol that Trump had made "the right decision at the right time."

The Justice Department said Sessions was interviewing candidates to serve as an interim replacement. Comey's deputy, FBI veteran Andrew McCabe, became acting director after Comey was fired.

