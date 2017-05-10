Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 4:14 p.m.

Vehicle taken in carjacking-turned-homicide in Little Rock found, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:47 p.m.

little-rock-police-are-investigating-a-homicide-in-the-8300-block-of-stanton-road-on-monday-may-8-2017

PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI

Little Rock police are investigating a homicide in the 8300 block of Stanton Road on Monday, May 8, 2017.

Photos by Ryan Tarinelli

A vehicle stolen in a carjacking-turned-homicide in Little Rock has been found in neighboring North Little Rock, police said.

Officer Steve Moore, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said the car, a light-colored 2005 Nissan Maxima, was found around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at 2801 River Road.

That address is near the Riverview Skateboard Park just east of the Arkansas River in North Little Rock.

The carjacking Monday night left 24-year-old Israel Balvino Choxon of Little Rock dead, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Police said the Nissan had “damage to its passenger side rear door and quarter panel.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, no suspects had been named in Choxon’s killing, the 23rd homicide of the year in Little Rock.

