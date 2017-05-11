Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, May 11, 2017, 11:31 a.m.

14 students, driver hurt in Missouri bus wreck

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:23 a.m.

first-responders-move-a-driver-from-a-school-bus-that-crashed-near-kirkwood-mo-on-thursday-may-11-2017

PHOTO BY ROBERT COHEN/ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH VIA AP

First responders move a driver from a school bus that crashed near Kirkwood, Mo., on Thursday, May 11, 2017.


ST. LOUIS — Authorities say 14 children and a bus driver are injured after a school bus swerved to avoid an accident, drove over a guardrail and down a steep embankment near St. Louis.

The bus crash happened about 8 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 44 as it ferried students from St. Louis to a school in St. Louis County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Al Nothum said a car struck the median and spun toward the bus. It isn't clear if the vehicles collided, but the bus swerved and ended up about 15 feet down a hill.

The bus driver is hospitalized with moderate injuries. St. Louis Children's Hospital spokeswoman Abby Wuellner said all 14 children are being evaluated but that none of their injuries appears to be life-threatening.

Arkansas Online