87-year-old man fatally struck while walking across Arkansas intersection, police say

An 87-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk at an Arkansas intersection Thursday, state police said.

The accident happened shortly before noon that day as William Laws of Fort Smith was walking north at North 10th Street and Garrison in Fort Smith, according to a preliminary report.

A Ford F-350 struck Laws as the vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto Garrison Avenue off North 10th Street.

State police did not name the driver of the pickup. It was not immediately clear whether the driver was hurt.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry.

Laws’ death was one of at least 170 reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.