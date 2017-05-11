Armed man with mask robs North Little Rock gas station, police say

An armed man with a white mask robbed a North Little Rock convenience store of $200 late Monday, police said.

Officers arrived at the A To Z gas station at 4614 Broadway shortly after midnight and spoke with a cashier who said he'd been robbed, according to a police report.

An unknown man holding a white mask in front of his face entered the store around 11:35 p.m. and pointed a handgun at the employee, police said.

The gunman ordered the employee to hand over money from the register and not look at his face, the employee told police. The man took $200 from the register and fled, police said.

After reviewing security footage, police described the suspect as a black male between ages 25 and 28 who stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, the report said.

He wore a black hoodie, black pants, a white face mask, white shoes with red trim and a white belt with a red stripe, police said.

At one point, the mask slid down the man's face and police captured a picture from the security footage, the report said.

No suspects were identified on the report.