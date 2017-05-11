Body of Arkansas woman pulled from river in Franklin County

Brandy Rosson, 32, of Franklin County died after going swimming in a swift section of the Mulberry River on Sunday, said Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen.

The sheriff's office got a call about the possible drowning at 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities searched for Rosson's body until about midnight.

On Monday, a dive team from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission went into the river at 11:50 a.m. and found Rosson's body 10 minutes later, said Boen. It was near the spot where she had gone under, about 40 feet from the bank. Boen said the incident took place about halfway between Cass and Oark, where Clear Creek empties into the Mulberry River.

Boen said Rosson had waded into the river, "then dove in" where the current was strong. She went under and came back up twice, said Boen. Two men were on the bank cooking, and one of them dove in to try to save Rosson, "but somebody had to go in and get him back out," said the sheriff.

Rosson's body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

