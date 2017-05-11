ADVERTISEMENT
Home /
This article was published today at 2:46 p.m.
BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville School District bus driver was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Comments on: Bond set at $100,000 for Arkansas school bus driver accused of raping girl
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.