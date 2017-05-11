Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton introduces himself to Iowans

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton addressed roughly 200 Iowans on Wednesday, sharing his life story and fielding questions from the group.

The Republican from Dardanelle was the keynote speaker at the Greater Des Moines Partnership's 38th annual Washington fly-in.

The group, which promotes economic development in central Iowa, gave Cotton three standing ovations.

Early on, Cotton noted that Iowa is often swarmed by ambitious politicians who dream of holding higher office. The state's first-in-the-nation caucuses make it a magnet for presidential hopefuls.

"If you're a Democrat, you're probably going to be seeing one every weekend now for the next three years," he said.

Cotton insisted that his ties to the Midwestern state are stronger than those of other out-of-state politicians, telling the crowd, "I'm the only one who loves Iowa so much, I married a woman born there."

He made no mention of his own long-term political plans.

Instead, Cotton described learning about hard work on a small cattle farm in Yell County, going off to attend Harvard University and later enlisting in the military after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

He also read a short speech that President Abraham Lincoln delivered to members of the 166th Ohio Regiment on Aug. 22, 1864.

It states, in part: "It is not merely for today, but for all time to come that we should perpetuate for our children's children this great and free government, which we have enjoyed all our lives. ... It is in order that each one of you may have through this free government which we have enjoyed, an open field and a fair chance for your industry, enterprise and intelligence: that you may all have equal privileges in the race of life, with all its desirable human aspirations. It is for this the struggle should be maintained, that we may not lose our birthright -- not only for one, but for two or three years. The nation is worth fighting for, to secure such an inestimable jewel."

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced Cotton, heaping praise on his colleague.

"He's a person that gets on national television a lot. ... He speaks often and convincingly as you will hear. He doesn't mince words. His demeanor and his principled positions have led to great respect from me and his other colleagues," Grassley said.

Before leaving, Cotton fielded questions from the audience, responding to queries about South Korea, the American Health Care Act, recently dismissed FBI Director James Comey, and the ability of Republicans and Democrats to work together.

Joe Murphy, the organization's senior vice president of government relations and public policy, said the Iowans appreciated hearing from Cotton, describing him as a "next-generation thought leader."

"He's clearly a rising star in the Senate and nationally," Murphy added.

Some in the audience said they view him as a potential White House hopeful.

"I was sitting there thinking that he would be an outstanding candidate," said Des Moines City Council member Christine Hensley, one of the few Republicans on the City Council. "I was really impressed. He's very down to earth."

In an interview, Grassley said he could also see a Cotton candidacy ahead.

"Oh, yeah. Of course. I think he believes that he ought to serve his country and his people, and he's doing that well in the Senate. He did that well in the military, and I think he sees public service as a way to improve our society," Grassley said.

Metro on 05/11/2017