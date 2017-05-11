Couple robbed at gunpoint after stopping to ask for directions in North Little Rock, police say

A Dardanelle couple was robbed at gunpoint Monday after they stopped to ask for directions in North Little Rock, police reported.

Raeden Robinson, 29, and Jason Turner, 34, told North Little Rock police that they were in the city for a friend's graduation and had to stop and ask for directions on their way home about 3:45 a.m., according to a police report. A man in the 2500 block of Pike Avenue gave them directions and asked for a ride a few blocks away.

The couple said they drove the man to a nearby residence on Franklin Street west of Pike Avenue, where another man approached their Chevrolet Cobalt and took Robinson's purse at gunpoint, according to the report.

The man who gave them directions then got out of the vehicle and ran away.

Police said the armed man was last seen fleeing in a gray Cadillac sedan.

Robinson and Turner told investigators that they suspected the two robbers had set up the crime, the report states.

No injuries were reported.

Metro on 05/11/2017