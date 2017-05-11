Firing, Russia-probe uncertainty add to FBI gloom

WASHINGTON -- These are not happy times at the FBI.

Morale at the country's premier law enforcement agency plummeted months ago, after James Comey, its director, revived in October the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and pushed the bureau into a political maelstrom just before the election.

President Donald Trump fired Comey on Tuesday, saying he had mishandled the Clinton investigation, and the mood darkened again.

Agents were stunned that Trump would fire Comey in the midst of an FBI investigation into whether any of the president's associates had conspired with Russia to swing the election in favor of Trump. Some said in interviews that news of the firing felt like a gut punch. Others wondered whether they would be able to continue the inquiry.

One senior FBI official said the president had damaged his standing among agents, many of whom are conservative and supported Trump as a candidate. Agents were angered by the way that Trump fired Comey, who learned of his dismissal from television reports while he was in Los Angeles. They called it disrespectful.

Agents, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly offer their assessments of FBI morale, said they respected Comey as their director. They said they believed he had the bureau's best interests in mind and had tried his best to guide them through a difficult past year, even if he had misstepped in the Clinton investigation.

The Justice Department now is rushing to put in place an interim director.

But if the firing of Comey was meant to help restore the bureau's credibility and put the workforce at ease about the FBI's future, as Justice Department officials said, it has had the opposite effect.

"People are stunned right now," said Frank Montoya Jr., a former senior FBI official.

An FBI spokesman declined to comment about bureau morale.

For the moment, the bureau is being run by Andrew McCabe, a veteran FBI agent and previously the deputy director who was at Comey's side as he navigated the political currents of the Clinton and Russian investigations.

It is not clear whether McCabe will stay on as acting director. He is under consideration for the role of interim director, who will stay in place until Trump's eventual nominee is confirmed by the Senate, the Justice Department official said.

Four candidates being interviewed Wednesday for the interim role, according to an FBI official, are William Evanina, the director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence; Paul Abbate, assistant director of the FBI's Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch; Michael Anderson, who runs the Chicago field office; and Adam Lee, who heads the Richmond, Va., office.

The official cautioned that the list was not exhaustive.

Whatever happens, another senior FBI official said, the bureau will continue to investigate crimes. The day that Comey was fired was no different from the day before, the official insisted.

