Fishing hot spots

GREERS FERRY LAKE Bass fishing is good, but fish are running small. Try buzzbaits, spinnerbaits, soft plastics, jigs and swimbaits, or a Gitzit at the old shore line, or use a Carolina rig out in front. Bream are bedding and are hitting crickets, nightcrawlers and small crankbaits. Crappie are eating minnows and jigs in the old bush line and around any wood. Catfishing is very good overall on jugs, trotlines and with rod and reel, on a variety of baits. Hybrids and white bass fishing is good around the shad spawn and in guts of creeks, points and humps in the lake. Look for clear water and shad, try in-line spinners, spoons, swimbaits and topwater lures.

HARRIS BRAKE LAKE Crappie are biting in deep water on Bobby Garland Baby Shad in Shiny Hiney, Glimmer Blue, BBQ Chicken, Cajun Crickets, Blue Ice, Shimmer, Monkey Milk, Crystal, bone/chartreuse, Pennyback Shad and 1.25-inch Itty Bit Swim'r and minnows. Catfish are biting great on minnows, worms and shad. Bass are biting great on buzzbaits and minnows, worms, lizards, Brush Hawgs and Whopper Ploppers. White bass are biting on Slab Slanger, Baby Shad and 1.25-inch Itty Bit Swim'r and Cajun Spin and Silver Minnow. Bream are biting great on crickets and worms and Rock Hopper.

BULL SHOALS LAKE Largemouths, smallmouths and Kentucky bass are on secondary points and the channel swings and are hitting topwater baits like Zara Spooks, Pop-Rs and Redfins. Keitech swimbait are catching fish with slow presentations when bass won't hit topwaters. Bass also are hitting squarebill crankbaits on flats. There's a little more dirtier water back in there, so that helps with the crankbait going back in and out of there. A few walleyes are still being caught on jerkbaits, but they'll go deep soon and will hit bottom bouncers and trolled baits.

