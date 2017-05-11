Fowler helps Cardinals rally again to beat Marlins

CARDINALS 7, MARLINS 5

MIAMI -- Dexter Fowler hit a pinch-hit, go-ahead triple and the St. Louis Cardinals overcame a four-run deficit for the second game in a row, rallying past Miami 7-5 on Wednesday night to complete a trip that by one measure ranked as the franchise's best ever.

The Cardinals went 6-0 on their swing through Atlanta and Miami. It's the first time they've gone undefeated on a trip of at least six games in their 126-year history, the team said, citing information from Elias.

Lance Lynn gave up four runs in the first inning on home runs by Christian Yelich and Justin Bour, but for the second consecutive game, Fowler came off the bench to give the Cardinals the lead. His two-run triple in the sixth put them ahead to stay, 5-4.

Fowler, out of the starting lineup for the past six games because of a sore lat, drove in the winning run in the ninth inning Tuesday after St. Louis rallied from a 5-1 eighth-inning deficit.

The Cardinals' six-game winning streak is their longest since June 2015, and they have won nine consecutive road games. They have recovered from a 3-9 start to climb into the NL Central lead, and they are a season-high five games above .500 (19-14).

Jedd Gyorko had three hits and two RBI, scored a run and stole a base for St. Louis. Rookie sensation Magneuris Sierra singled, walked and scored twice.

Miami's Tom Koehler couldn't hold the early lead, allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings. Jarlin Garcia (0-1) gave up two runs in the sixth for the Marlins, who have blown leads of four runs or more to lose three times in the past week.

The Marlins were shorthanded after losing four players on the left side of their infield since Sunday to injuries. Two-time All-Star second baseman Dee Gordon started at shortstop for the first time since 2013 and handled five chances.

Lynn needed 104 pitches to get through four innings, his shortest outing of the season. He left trailing 4-3 and his ERA rose from 2.04, second-best in the NL, to 2.75.

But Lynn and six relievers limited Miami to one run over the final 8 1/3 innings. Sam Tuivailala (2-0) pitched a scoreless fifth, and Seung Hwan Oh escaped a two-on, no-out situation in the ninth for his ninth save.

Marlins Manager Don Mattingly went the distance after being ejected early in each of the first two games of the series. He said his wife videotaped their 2-year-old son, Louis, imitating Dad arguing with an umpire.

"She sent me a video of Louis moving his hands all over the place," Mattingly said. "That was cute. I guess my hands move around. People have told me that before. The fact he notices it is a little scary."

ROCKIES 3, CUBS 0 German Marquez allowed three hits over eight innings and got his first major league hit with a two-run single in the seventh to lead host Colorado over Chicago.

GIANTS 6, METS 5 Christian Arroyo broke a ninth-inning tie with a three-run double and visiting San Francisco took advantage of a critical error by third baseman Wilmer Flores, rallying past New York to stop a five-game losing streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 3, ANGELS 1 Andrew Triggs overcame a shaky start to pitch six innings, Chad Pinder homered and Oakland held on to beat visiting Los Angeles.

BLUE JAYS 8, INDIANS 7 Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and host Toronto rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Cleveland.

RAYS 12, ROYALS 1 Chris Archer pitched eight shutout innings and Logan Morrison, Rickie Weeks Jr. and Colby Rasmus homered for Tampa Bay in a victory over visiting Kansas City.

INTERLEAGUE

MARINERS 11, PHILLIES 6 Carlos Ruiz hit a three-run double against his old team, Robinson Cano and Danny Valencia homered, and Seattle beat host Philadelphia.

ASTROS 4, BRAVES 2 Carlos Correa had two doubles and two RBI to help Houston to a victory over visiting Atlanta and give them the best 34-game start in franchise history.

NATIONALS 7, ORIOLES 6 Matt Wieters hit a winning, two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning against his former team, and host Washington rallied to beat Baltimore and end the Orioles' six-game winning streak.

RANGERS 4, PADRES 3 Delino DeShields scored the tiebreaking run on a throwing error in the seventh, two innings after going home on a balk, and Texas beat visiting San Diego.

BREWERS 7, RED SOX 4 Top of the order hitters Keon Broxton and Eric Thames had two hits each and set the tone in a four-run fifth inning, leading host Milwaukee to a victory over Boston.

Sports on 05/11/2017