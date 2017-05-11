Georgia prospect plans to visit Arkansas ASAP

Arkansas looks to be in line for a visit from highly recruited prospect in the near future.

Offensive lineman Jalynn Strickland, 6-6, 305 pounds of Waycross, (Ga.) Ware County reports receiving the offer from the Hogs last week. He also has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Maryland, Minnesota, South Florida, Colorado State and Memphis.

“Arkansas is my first SEC offer and that's a huge and wonderful opportunity for a college and football program,” Strickland said. “I like the Arkansas football program and I'm looking forward to being on campus as soon as possible.”

The Hogs’ focus on the offensive line also helps make Arkansas attractive.

“I know the Arkansas offensive line is big time and they make big time plays in big time situations,” Strickland said. “I know they're coached on a different level and I know the offensive line is a huge factor for Arkansas.”

Defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is recruiting Strickland. He’s also been in contact with assistant recruiting director and football director of personnel Daniel Bush.

“I've been in touch with Daniel Bush for about two-three weeks now,” he said.

Strickland, who’s looking to study sports management or communications in college, has a 325 pound bench press, 405 squat and 275 power clean.

He plays center and power forward for the school basketball team and also participates in the shot put and discus in track and field. He described his favorite past of playing on the line.

“Dominating and controlling things up front,” Strickland said.

He plans to make his college decision in less than two months.

“I'm planning on making my decision on July 4th,” Strickland said. “I’ll be graduating and enrolling early.”