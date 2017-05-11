Group sues Justice Department after warning to halt aid to illegal aliens

SAN FRANCISCO -- A nonprofit fighting the Trump administration's travel ban in court sued the U.S. Justice Department after being warned to stop offering legal aid to illegal aliens.

The department's Executive Office of Immigration Review demanded that the immigrants' advocacy group refrain from advising people facing deportation if it isn't formally representing them. The Northwest Immigrants Rights Project said the government's sudden invocation of a 2008 regulation is a bureaucratic maneuver to stymie its assistance to poor people threatened with being returned to their native countries.

President Donald Trump is continuing to crack down on illegal immigration and enforce more stringent border control, even as some immigration advocacy groups have helped win key victories in court against the administration's efforts. The White House continues to push for construction of a wall along the Mexican border while also defending its authority to cut off federal funding for sanctuary cities that provide safe harbor to people seeking to avoid deportation.

The Justice Department's April 5 warning letter to the Seattle advocacy group came about two months after it led a coalition of nonprofits seeking a nationwide halt to Trump's travel restrictions on citizens of seven mostly Muslim nations. Courts have kept a revised version of the travel ban on hold, with the president vowing to go all the way to the Supreme Court to get it reinstated.

[U.S. immigration: Data visualization of selected immigration statistics, U.S. border map]

The legal director of the Northwest Immigrants Rights Project said the 2008 regulation that requires it to enter formal notice any time it offers help to illegal aliens creates an unrealistic paperwork burden for his 30-attorney staff.

"It's just not possible to talk to all of those people who need aid and file all of that paperwork," Matt Adams said. "Effectively, they're trying to make it easier to successfully deport thousands of people a year."

The group said that while it's complying with the regulation for now, the warning letter violates its constitutional right to free speech and Washington state's 10th Amendment right to regulate legal services.

A Section on 05/11/2017